Azerbaijani citizens need to actively engage in this historical election - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. The forthcoming presidential election is a type of novelty in the history of Azerbaijan, Afet Hasanova, MP told Trend.

''I believe that our countrymen should actively participate in the historic elections and exercise their right to vote,'' she said.

Hasanova noted that all conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for comfortable voting of electors.

"Azerbaijan has extensive expertise in staging democratic and fair elections. During every election, conditions are created to make voting more comfortable for voters. The number of polling locations is sufficient to cover the entire country, and every citizen can easily move and vote near their place of residence. I believe citizens should more actively participate in the future elections and vote for a decent leader who will take Azerbaijan to new heights in the next stage," Hasanova emphasized.

She mentioned that quite extensive activities are carried out in the country to educate voters and encourage their active participation in the elections.

"At the same time, conditions are being made around the country to allow voters from disadvantaged groups to vote, who are unable to go to polling stations owing to health issues. Thus, mobile ballot boxes are set up so that the sick and old can vote during the political process. All of this is evidence of electoral fairness. I believe that our citizens should correctly examine the opportunities presented and use their right to vote," the MP conculded.

