Political parties in Azerbaijan fully contribute to electoral process

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Political parties are actively participating in the electoral process in connection with the presidential elections scheduled for February 7 this year in Azerbaijan, Trend reports, referring to the Central Election Commission (CEC).

Political parties, whose primary purpose is to participate in political processes, are also involved in the electoral process in various capacities. Numerous political parties that do not run candidates in presidential elections but actively participate in ensuring election transparency by sending a large number of observers and members of advisory commissions with voting rights are also showing serious interest in the presidential elections. Thus, having achieved accreditation in the Central Election Commission and district election commissions, 30,000 observers from 19 political parties now have the right to monitor the elections. This process is ongoing and demanding.

To note, political parties are key electoral subjects with a unique role and weight in the country's elections. The current electoral system in Azerbaijan also provides comprehensive and broad options for political parties to participate in elections based on their goals and objectives. Election experience demonstrates that political parties' participation in elections and their ability to influence social-political processes are expanding year after year. The country's favorable climate for the formation and strengthening of political parties, as well as their active participation in sociopolitical processes, undoubtedly plays a significant role in this.

