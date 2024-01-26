Azerbaijan reviews candidacies of several organizations to conduct exit poll at presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Today's meeting of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan considered applications of three organizations concerning accreditation to conduct an exit poll at the extraordinary presidential election, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Ravzat Gasimov said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, Public Opinion Monitoring Center, and Social Research Center LLC submitted documents for conducting an exit poll at the extraordinary presidential election to the CEC. The League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens intends to hold an exit poll jointly with the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group".

The issue was submitted to a vote and a decision was made to accredit these organizations.

To note, the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens together with the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" plans to conduct an exit poll at 500 polling stations in 40 electoral districts, the Public Opinion Monitoring Center - at 200 polling stations in 33 electoral districts, LLC "Center for Social Research" - at 125 polling stations in 25 electoral districts.

