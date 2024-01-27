Yerevan states readiness to engage with Azerbaijan to clarify fate of missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. Yerevan is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in clarifying the fate of persons reported missing, the statement of Armenia's Interdepartmental Commission on Captives, Hostages and Missing Persons reads, Trend reports.

"Armenia has repeatedly stated, including on high and highest levels, that it is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan to clarify the fate of persons reported missing," the statement reads.

To note, the State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens of Azerbaijan registered 3,890 persons as missing in action in the First Karabakh War. Among them, 3,171 are military, 719 are civilians (71 are minors, and 267 are women).

10 mass graves were discovered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan. 15 remains found in mass graves were identified.

Earlier, Azerbaijan stated its readiness to create a joint mechanism with the Armenian side to search for missing persons.

