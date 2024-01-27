Environmental Protection First coalition ready to monitor Armenian Amuldag gold deposit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 27. The Environmental Protection First (EPF) coalition has issued an appeal to Armenian authorities, urging them to facilitate the participation of ecological and healthcare NGOs from Azerbaijan and other foreign countries in monitoring activities at the Amuldag (Amulsar) deposit, Trend reports.

The coalition underscored Armenia's responsibility to acknowledge the consequences of its actions, advocating for transparency in the mining industry by allowing environmental monitoring access and calling for an immediate halt to operations at the Amuldag deposit. They highlighted the alarming disregard for environmental standards in the ongoing exploitation.

Furthermore, the coalition echoed the concerns raised by over 100 civil society organizations and environmental activists within Armenia, emphasizing the significant threat that exploitation at Amuldag poses to biodiversity and water resources.

NGOs in Azerbaijan have also expressed gratitude to environmental organizations and activists in Armenia for supporting the EPF coalition's appeal.

