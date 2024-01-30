Presidential poll poses key to Azerbaijan's future - Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv Mountain Jews

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. Presidential elections in Azerbaijan, scheduled for February 7, are of great importance for the future of the country, Chief Rabbi of Tel Aviv Mountain Jews and head of the community Shmuel David Yehuda Siman Tov told the Independent Media Center (Election 2024), Trend reports.

He stressed the importance of the approaching extraordinary presidential election for Azerbaijan's future and economic development.

"This is Azerbaijan's first presidential election as a state that has fully regained its territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as the first in the history of independent Azerbaijan. Overall, as we have seen in recent decades, all elections in Azerbaijan give strength and good morale to the candidate elected by the people, so that this person will do everything possible to safeguard the future of his state and the well-being of his people," Siman Tov noted.

He claims that, despite living abroad, he is paying close attention to the Azerbaijani election.

The Chief Rabbi expressed optimism that the president elected by the Azerbaijani people in this election will develop the country in all aspects and propel it to new heights among world governments.

"My prayer for the Azerbaijani people is that there be no more wars. . Let the citizens live in peace and tranquility, and let everyone's welfare improve every day," he added.

To note, the ''Election 2024'' Independent Media Center was launched by the Central Election Commission (CEC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

