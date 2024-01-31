Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 31 January 2024 18:55 (UTC +04:00)
Portfolio of Azerbaijan's Azərsığorta OJSC to be transferred to another company

Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 31. The portfolio of Azerbaijan's Azərsığorta OJSC will be transferred to another company, a source in the OJSC told Trend.

“The company’s portfolio will be transferred. The name of the company will be announced based on the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Azerbaijan Investment Holding,” the source added.

To note, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree canceling the decree "On the organization of activity of the State Insurance Commercial Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Azərsığorta OJSC".

