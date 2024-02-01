UK's Foreign Office representative pays visit to Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld has expressed his delight over his first meeting with Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) Chris Allan in Baku, UK Ambassador Fergus Auld wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We had fruitful discussions with government officials to step up our bilateral relations. Wrapping up the day with a dinner alongside representatives from think tanks was a great way to explore opportunities for cooperation," the ambassador said in a post.

