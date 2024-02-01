Azerbaijani, Serbian MoDs sign bilateral military cooperation plan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Representatives of the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia held bilateral military cooperation talks, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

"At the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the current situation and development prospects of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia were discussed, as well as a detailed exchange of views on topics of mutual interest was held," the ministry said.

"At the end of the meeting, bilateral military cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of Azerbaijan and Serbia for 2024 was signed," the ministry added.

