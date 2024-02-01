Former Estonian FM keeps biased stance towards Azerbaijan - MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Former Estonian Foreign Minister, co-chair of the European Parliament's committee on cooperation with South Caucasus countries Marina Kaljurand posted a publication with elements of defamation and insults towards Azerbaijan on X, Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend.

"This person has not visited Azerbaijan even once since her appointment to this position in recent years. Kaljurand has always been involved in adoption of statements and resolutions of a defamatory nature against our country. We have invited her many times to visit Azerbaijan to assess the situation in the region," he reminded. "How can a person who has never visited Azerbaijan speak about our country? If she made visits to the region, repeatedly visiting Armenia and Georgia, she could have come to Azerbaijan at least once."

"However, despite these arguments, Kaljurand kept its biased stance towards our country. In her social media account, she also noted that if Azerbaijan wants to become a partner of the European Union, its behavior as an economic and reliable partner should be appropriate. She stated this, sharing information about the suspension of the mandate of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE," said the MP.

Ganjaliyev emphasized that as a co-chair of the European Parliament's Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee, Kaljurand has no right to speak about economic relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union.

"Therefore, attempts to comment on economic relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union by a person who has always been lobbying for Armenia, remaining silent on the rights of nearly million refugees and internally displaced persons whose rights were violated during the occupation of Karabakh, and who repeatedly rejected the proposal to visit Azerbaijan are unacceptable," he noted.

"Unfortunately, even in the European Parliament,the number of politicians engaged in populism and making unfounded statements grows," added the MP.

