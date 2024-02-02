Azerbaijanis' decision to play crucial role in shaping new era of country - professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. The mandate bestowed upon the president by the Azerbaijani people in the upcoming election will be pivotal in ushering in a new era for Azerbaijan, Dean of the Faculty of Economics of the Turkic World of UNEC and professor of Uludag University, Mehmet Yuce told Trend.

According to Yuce, international relations experts and politics while conducting analyzes related to Azerbaijan, have to consider significant changes that occurred before and after the victory in the Second Karabakh War. Azerbaijan has undergone notable transformations and is no longer the same.

"Azerbaijan faced a challenging period with 20 percent of its territory under occupation, despite UN resolutions affirming the rightful ownership of those lands by Azerbaijan. The OSCE Minsk Group, established to address the issue, appeared to favor Armenia and contributed to stalling progress, pushing Azerbaijan into a difficult situation. Throughout this time, the primary focus of Azerbaijan's domestic and foreign policy was the liberation of the occupied lands," he said.

"The commencement of a new chapter for Azerbaijan came with the triumph in the Second Karabakh War. By reclaiming the occupied lands through its efforts, Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity after 30 years, during which international bodies and global powers were reluctant to guarantee it. Presently, the country, bolstered by a formidable army, holds a dominant position in the region," the professor added.

"The modern Azerbaijan, aiming for significant objectives in both domestic and foreign affairs, requires a leader with a broad perspective who knows how to accomplish these goals. The mandate granted by the Azerbaijani people to their head of state in this election will be pivotal in shaping a new era for the country. With the support of the people, the President will undertake projects to guide Azerbaijan towards its objectives," he noted.

The political analyst underscored that the upcoming election in Azerbaijan, including in the liberated Karabakh region, will proclaim the country's political unity to the global audience.

"Hence, this election stands as one of the pivotal moments in Azerbaijan's political history, shaping the state's trajectory into the new century and affirming its territorial integrity and sovereignty on the global stage. The outcome will bear significance in safeguarding the accomplishments of the Karabakh war victory and upholding Azerbaijan's security," Yuce added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

