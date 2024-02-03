Voters consider Azerbaijan safe country to live in - Oracle Advisory Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Voters consider Azerbaijan a safe country to live in, Trend reports via Oracle Advisory Group.

According to information, it was stated in the results of a sociological survey conducted by the American organization Oracle Advisory Group and the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens to study the pre-election environment in Azerbaijan.

Based on the poll, the question "Do you agree that Azerbaijan, unlike other countries, is the most stable country in the region?" 85.4 percent of respondents answered positively.

To the question "If presidential election was scheduled for today and the following persons were candidates, who would you vote for?" the overwhelming majority of respondents expressed satisfaction with the activities of the current head of the state. Thus, 97 percent of respondents named the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, 1.2 percent - Zahid Oruj, 0.7 percent - Fazil Mustafa, 0.5 percent - Razi Nurullayev, 0.3 percent - Gudrat Hasanguliyev, 0.2 percent - Fuad Aliyev, 0.1 percent - Elshad Musayev.

The organization notes that all responses are a reflection of the population's attitude towards the government's performance. Thus, the answers provided reflect the population's belief in and support for the government.

