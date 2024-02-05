President Ilham Aliyev, strong leader that country needs - Azerbaijanis around world

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 5. Azerbaijanis living in Estonia will support the candidacy of President Ilham Aliyev in the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7, said a statement of the House of Azerbaijan in Estonia, Trend reports.

Furthermore, Fuad Aydinbeyzade, the head of the Azerbaijan National Association Queensland (ANAQ), Australia, emphasized that Azerbaijanis residing in the country take pride in the accomplishments of Azerbaijan as a sovereign nation, led by President Ilham Aliyev. Specifically, they commend the liberation of ancestral Azerbaijani territories from Armenian occupation.

"We are confident that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan will make even more significant growth and development," said Aydinbeyzade.

Ulviya Jabbarova, the supervisor of the Coordination Council of Scandinavian Azerbaijanis in Finland, head of the Azerbaijan House in Helsinki, and chairwoman of the Azer-Turk Youth Organization, extended her best wishes to Ilham Aliyev for success in the presidential election as the leader of the victorious nation.

"I am sure that our people, experiencing the joy of victory President Ilham Aliyev gifted us, will always proudly voice the words of genius personality, National Leader Heydar Aliyev "I am proud to be an Azerbaijani!"," Jabbarova emphasized.

Zumrud Dadashova, the supervisor of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Arab Countries for Jordan (Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan), also conveyed her assurance that the Azerbaijani people's choice for a victorious leader will undoubtedly be President Ilham Aliyev.

"We are proud to say that we support the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev in the extraordinary presidential election under the motto 'Continuing the victorious path!'" Dadashova said.

Hajar Gala, the Chairman of the Cultural Association of Azerbaijanis in Australia, expressed her wholehearted support for the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev.

"Ilham Aliyev's innovative program and superb diplomacy resulted in the effective liberation of lands that had been occupied for three decades. We are certain that, based on this achievement, our people will once again place their trust in Ilham Aliyev at the next election," Gala emphasized.

Sedat Shamilli, the Chairman of the Khari Bulbul Cultural Association of World Azerbaijanis in the Polish city of Krakow, expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for his dedicated efforts in service to the motherland and the people. Particularly noteworthy was the acknowledgment of President Aliyev's significant role in the complete liberation of Karabakh from Armenian occupation.

"We will always support Ilham Aliyev's policy and do our best to promote and represent our motherland in Poland," Shamilli said.

Isai Aronovich Skvirsky, who lives in the Israeli city of Netanya and is the holder of the Golden Badge and diploma "Honorary Baku resident and the title "Ambassador of Peace", mentioned in his address to President Ilham Aliyev that he was born in Baku in 1936. He graduated from secondary school No. 6 in 1955, graduated from Azerbaijan Technical University in 1960, and worked in high positions in the Ministry of Industrial Construction from 1960 to 1996.

"Having had the privilege of meeting the esteemed National Leader Heydar Aliyev on multiple occasions, I currently reside in Israel. I firmly believe that, especially in challenging times, Azerbaijan requires a robust leader like President Ilham Aliyev, who has successfully restored the country's territorial integrity. I urge all voters to make the prudent choice for the continued prosperity of our shared homeland, Azerbaijan," Skvirsky added.

Residing in Riyadh, Kamalya Mejidli underscored the commitment of Azerbaijanis living in Saudi Arabia to endorse the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev in the upcoming extraordinary presidential election.

"President Ilham Aliyev has restored historical justice, demonstrating to the world that no external power can derail Azerbaijan from its rightful path. We are deeply grateful to our leader for winning a resounding victory for us. May God continue to illuminate his path!" Mejidli said.

Eluja Atali, a writer residing in Stockholm, Sweden, highlighted that the upcoming extraordinary presidential election on February 7 marks the first election since the liberation of her native Karabakh.

"Respected Mr. President, as a military commander, you have successfully liberated our lands from occupation and restored the integrity of our country! I am confident in your victory in the upcoming election," Atali said.

Elkhan Gahramanli, the supervisor of the Coordinating Council of Azerbaijanis for Australia and the countries in Oceania for Malaysia, is optimistic that a president to be elected on February 7 will guide Azerbaijan to even greater successes and steadfastly defend the interests of the Azerbaijani people.

"As a fellow Azerbaijani, I stand in support of President Ilham Aliyev in this pivotal and historic election," Gahramanli said.

