Azerbaijan's run holds vital for Moldova, wishing countrywide running polls - head of CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Azerbaijan's experience is very important for Moldova, which is also dreaming of holding elections throughout the country in the future, President of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Moldova Angelica Caraman said at a meeting with her Azerbaijani counterpart Mazahir Panahov, Trend reports.

Caraman noted that she's glad to observe the election in Azerbaijan.

The Moldovan CEC's head expressed confidence that the election in Azerbaijan will be held in accordance with the country's legislative requirements.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the CEC of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

