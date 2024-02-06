Belarus-Russia Union's Parliamentary Assembly reviews Azerbaijan's election lead-up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov met with a delegation headed by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia Viktor Seliverstov, Trend reports.

Panahov said that Azerbaijan had enrolled up to 6.5 million voters, who will vote at 6,537 polling places. He highlighted the placement of webcams in 1,000 spots across the country. He informed the head of the delegation about the historical significance of holding elections in Azerbaijan's newly liberated lands from Armenian domination. He stated that voters will cast their ballots at the 26 polling stations set up in these locations. Furthermore, he stated that the required voting arrangements have been made in Khojaly, Khankendi, Shusha, and other districts.

Seliverstov emphasized that the presidential election is an important and accountable exercise.

"I've monitored elections in Moldova, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. Our objective is to assist Azerbaijan in conducting transparent elections," he added.

The meeting also saw an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

