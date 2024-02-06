All polling stations stand fully ready for voting - CEC chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Currently, there are 6,478,623 people on the electoral list, said Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov during a press conference with media, Trend reports.

CEC chairman mentioned that voting will take place at 6,537 polling stations.

"All polling stations are fully prepared for voting, meeting international standards," he emphasized.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on December 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

