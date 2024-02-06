Young student from Azerbaijani Khojaly proud of presidential polling in liberated Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Resident of Azerbaijan's Khojaly district, first-year student of the Mingachevir Medical College Sabuhi Gumbatov expressed proud of the first presidential polling to be held with his participation in his native Karabakh, Trend reports via "Election-2024" Independent Media Center.

“I have just turned 18 years old, and I'll vote for the first time in the presidential election on February 7. I am so glad that my dream of voting came true. Therefore, this election will forever remain in my memory. I was born far from my native land - Khojaly. However, my greatest desire was liberation of our lands from Armenian occupation and our return there,” he added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



On December 19, the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered seven candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

"Election 2024” Independent Media Center was launched by the CEC of Azerbaijan.

