Endless number of students voted in Azerbaijan's presidential election - observer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Azerbaijan's extraordinary presidential election saw a high voter turnout since the opening of polling stations at 8:00 (GMT +4), observer from the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) at polling station No. 21 of the second Yasamal constituency No. 16 told Trend.

“The election was held transparently, and no violations were observed. Voters of all ages, including many students, actively took part in the voting,” she noted.

The voting for the extraordinary presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been completed.

The voting process at the polling stations was concluded at 19:00 (GMT+4).

From 08:00, polling stations were open for voters and closed at 19:00. The Central Election Commission Secretariat's Information Center shared preliminary updates on the voting process and results at 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00, and 19:00.

Candidates for the presidency in the election included incumbent President Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), independent contenders Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, Razi Nurullayev (National Front Party), Fazil Mustafa (Great Order Party), Elshad Musayev (Great Azerbaijan Party), and Gudrat Gasanguliyev (Whole Azerbaijan Popular Front Party).

The voter roll boasted 6,478,623 people who cast their votes across 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

A total of 90,372 observers were registered to monitor the election, with 790 of them representing 72 international organizations from 89 countries.

For the first time in the history of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan, the election spans across the entire country, including the lands liberated from Armenian occupation in 2020. In the liberated territories, 26 polling stations have been established.

For Azerbaijani citizens residing abroad, 49 polling stations were established in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries. This allowed over 23,000 expatriates to participate in the voting process from various corners of the globe.

A robust media presence of 190 international entities observed the election, with 216 of their representatives officially registered as international observers.

