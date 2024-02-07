International observers well-informed at Azerbaijan's presidential election - IPC member

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. During Azerbaijan's presidential election, international observers received full responses to all their inquiries, said a member of the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC), Soro Fobeh, Trend reports.

Fobeh arrived as an international observer at the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

"At each polling location we visited, we received thorough answers to all of our inquiries, as well as supplying all the relevant statistics," he said.

Voting for the presidential election in Azerbaijan has finished.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting will take place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including recently liberated territories.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel