Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

President of Venezuela congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 8 February 2024 09:44 (UTC +04:00)
President of Venezuela congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro has congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on his confident victory in the extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports.

"I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev on his reelection. With leadership, wisdom, and humanism you will follow the path of advancement and prosperity for your noble people. Heading towards new great conquests. Long live Azerbaijan," President Nicolas Maduro wrote on his page on X.

President of Venezuela congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
President of Venezuela congratulates President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more