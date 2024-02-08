None of EU countries can boast same voter turnout as in Azerbaijan - Russian analyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. None of the democratic countries in the European Union can even boast of the same voter turnout as Azerbaijan, Igor Korotchenko, general director of the Caspian Institute for Strategic Studies (Russia), said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"None of those so-called democratic countries in the European Union, including France, can even boast of such a voter turnout as in Azerbaijan. This is an indicator of the maturity of Azerbaijani civil society and the high responsibility of voters for their voice, their contribution to determining the future of the country," he emphasized.

Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

According to the results of an exit poll conducted by the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, 93.9% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

