BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The voters of Azerbaijan have the highest discipline, Alexander Yushchenko, deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, said during the press conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"We have participated as international observers in many countries. But I would like to note that voters in Azerbaijan have the highest discipline. I also would like to note that the election was held with the highest discipline," he emphasized.

Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

The results of an exit poll conducted by the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, show that 93.9% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

