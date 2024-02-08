Presidential election in Azerbaijan passed in democratic conditions - Angolan MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. Presidential election in Azerbaijan was held in democratic conditions, Angolan MP Pedro de Morais Neto told reporters during the briefings, Trend reports.

"The election was held legally, and no violations were observed. The activity of voters was felt at all polling stations where we were. The election was held in democratic conditions. All interested parties had the opportunity to nominate their candidate and voters had the opportunity to vote for them. Comfortable and quality conditions for voters were created at the polling stations," he emphasized.

Voting in the presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05% of the votes after the processing of 93.35% of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19% of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8%, Fazil Mustafa - 2%, Elshad Musaev - 0.67%, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76%, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53% of the votes.

The results of an exit poll conducted by the American organization "Oracle Advisory Group" jointly with the League for the Protection of Labor Rights of Citizens, show that 93.9% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

According to "Social Research Center" LLC, 92.4% of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the exit poll of "Rey" Monitoring Center, 92.6 percent of electors voted for Ilham Aliyev.

With a total of 6,478,623 people on the voter list, voting took place at 6,537 polling sites across the country. Over 90,000 observers have enrolled to oversee the election.

The election took place across the entire territory of Azerbaijan, including territories recently liberated from Armenian occupation.

