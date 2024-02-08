Azerbaijan's presidential election held in disciplined manner - Human rights defender

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 8. The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan was conducted in a disciplined manner, co-founder of "My Voice" Election Monitoring Coalition, human rights defender, Novella Jafaroglu said during the briefing on the results of the extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

She emphasized that the country has entered a new era with this election.

"We conducted observations at polling stations with more than 500 observers. According to the data we received from observers at different polling stations, it is clear that the election was conducted in a disciplined manner. No irregularities were detected," she added.

The extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan took place on February 7.

Seven candidates run in the election.

According to the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev is leading in the presidential election in Azerbaijan with 92.05 percent of the votes after the processing of 93.35 percent of the ballots.

Zahid Oruj received 2.19 percent of the votes, Razi Nurullayev - 0.8 percent, Fazil Mustafa - two percent, Elshad Musayev - 0.67 percent, Gudrat Hasanguliyev - 1.76 percent, Fuad Aliyev - 0.53 percent of the votes.

According to the results of the US-based Oracle Advisory Group and the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League, 93.9 percent of voters cast their ballots for Ilham Aliyev.

The Social Research Center said that 92.4 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

Based on the results of the Rey Monitoring Center exit poll, 92.6 percent of voters voted for Ilham Aliyev.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, the election covered the entire territory of the country, including 26 polling stations in the lands liberated from Armenian occupation.

