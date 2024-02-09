Kazakhstan salutes President Ilham Aliyev's election win - expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Kazakhstan hailed with great enthusiasm the news of the victory of incumbent President Ilham Aliyev in the extraordinary presidential election with the overwhelming support of voters, an expert, candidate of the philosophical sciences, and director of the Center of Political Studies at the Institute of Philosophy, Political Science, and Religious Studies of Kazakhstan Aydar Amrebayev told Trend.

"First and foremost, I want to congratulate the Azerbaijani people on Ilham Aliyev's victory in the presidential election. This is a well-deserved and worthy victory. I believe this outcome was to be expected, as President Ilham Aliyev demonstrated himself to be an effective and universally recognized leader of the country, achieving the return of Azerbaijan's ancestral lands while also making a significant contribution to the dynamic socioeconomic development of the Azerbaijani people. I am convinced that his name will be written in golden letters in the annals of national history," he said.

He mentioned that it was during the period of the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in Azerbaijan that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan were and are flourishing. Nowadays, both states are among the most proactive in the implementation of the Union of Turkic States project, linking ties between the peoples of a single Turkic root in the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

"At the same time, in the actual portfolio of implemented projects, we can note the interested work of the leadership of our countries to establish the Trans-Caspian international transport route, which will allow our states to become an effective transport and logistics hub between East and West," the expert added.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel