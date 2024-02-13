Constitutional Court assembles following Azerbaijan's presidential election (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. Reporting judges Sona Salmanova and Kamran Shafiyev delivered speeches at Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court's plenary meeting following the recent extraordinary presidential election, Trend reports

Salmanova said that the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan summarized the information received from all polling stations about the election results and submitted it to the Constitutional Court along with the relevant documents for approval of the election protocol.

Shafiyev noted that the election was held in accordance with the law, and, according to the protocol on the election results, Ilham Aliyev won with a majority of votes.

Speaking about the electoral process at the meeting, CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov mentioned that the presidential election was held in 125 electoral districts.

Panahov discussed the favorable conditions provided for candidates, emphasizing the allocation of free airtime and newspaper space.

"The CEC registered an ample number of local and foreign observers and installed webcams in 20 percent of polling stations to guarantee the freedom, democracy, and transparency of the election," the CEC chairman said.

He also mentioned that seven candidates were registered for the presidential election, and equal conditions were provided for all candidates throughout the electoral process.

"The election saw active voter participation. On voting day, the processes were extensively covered, both through information disseminated by the CEC and via webcams," Panahov added.

Then the judges left for consultation.

11:00 (GMT+4)

Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court Plenum has begun a meeting to approve the protocol of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan and the results of the recent presidential election.

On February 7, Azerbaijan held its presidential election. Seven candidates ran in the race. According to the most recent data from Azerbaijan's Central Election Commission (CEC), Ilham Aliyev won with 92.12 percent (4,567,458) of the vote.

According to the CEC, Zahid Oruj received 2.17 percent of the votes (107,632 votes), Fazil Mustafa received 1.99 percent (98,421 votes), Gudrat Hasanguliyev received 1.72 percent (85,411 votes), Razi Nurullayev received 0.80 percent (39,643 votes), Elshad Musayev received 0.66 percent (32,885 votes), and Fuad Aliyev received 0.54 percent (26,517 votes).

Voter turnout in the election was 76.43 percent.

Article 103 of the Constitution requires the elected president to take the oath within three days following the Constitutional Court's official pronouncement of the presidential election results.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel