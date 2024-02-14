Revanchists inside Armenia spread their hands: patrons to bear responsibility

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of provocation by Armenian terrorists after a lengthy period of quiet in the zone of the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia was unacceptable, military expert Azer Bayramov told Trend.

He stressed that Armenia's military-political leadership makes ludicrous assertions about the investigation into the incident.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with reality. When Armenia's military-political leadership deployed members of the terrorist group known as Yerkrapah to our border, they knew exactly what they were getting into. The terrorist organization known as Yerkrapah has tens of thousands of members. This organization, in particular, was involved in war crimes against humanity during the First Karabakh War. Sending people whose hands were smeared with our people's blood to the border region made the provocation inevitable," he said.

The expert highlighted that the Azerbaijani side did everything right and took the appropriate procedures on the spot to eliminate the terrorist group's combat post and the terrorists who were there.

"This will send a strong message to other terrorists as well. If they provoke others, they will face the same fate. We demonstrated to them that any provocation would be strongly avoided.

Countries that support Armenia, such as France and India, bear some responsibility in this regard. These states appear to be arming Armenia with nefarious motives. They are the ones who inspire the revanchists within Armenia and drive them to such provocations," he concluded.