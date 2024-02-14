Russia worries about aggravation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The Russian Foreign Ministry is concerned about the aggravation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Maria Zakharova, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said during the weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"Moscow urges restraint and de-escalation steps to avoid any actions fraught with further degradation of the situation," she added.

Zakharova believes that all issues should be resolved exclusively peacefully.

According to her, the incident once again confirms the need for the parties to return as soon as possible to the implementation of the set of trilateral agreements at the highest level, which were concluded in the period from 2020 to 2022.

Meanwhile, on February 12 at 13:37 (GMT+4), from the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, on the section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional state border passing through the territory of Zangilan district, fire was opened on the positions of the Border Troops of the State Border Service located in the territory of the village of Kollugishlagh of Zangilan district.

As a result of the provocation, a serviceman of the State Border Service, private Khalilzade Parviz Aghakishi oglu, was wounded. The serviceman was evacuated by helicopter to a specialized medical institution.

In addition, the Armenian Armed Forces units from their positions in the direction of Chinarli settlement in the Tovuz region fired small weapons at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of Kokhanabi settlement in the Tovuz region on February 12 at 20:50 and 23:40 (GMT +4).

State Border Service (SBS) units in Azerbaijan carried out Operation Revenge on February 13 in response to the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

According to the SPS, the operation resulted in the destruction of a combat post of the Armenian Armed Forces near the Nerkin-And settlement of Gafan district, from where the Azerbaijani army positions were fired.

"There are data on serious losses among the personnel of the destroyed combat post. Every provocation of the Armenian side aimed at aggravating operational conditions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional state border will henceforth be answered with more serious and decisive measures. The responsibility for what happened lies fully on the military-political leadership of Armenia," the ministry says in a statement.

