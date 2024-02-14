EU statement expresses hostility - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. The European Union (EU), once again taking a biased, anti-Azerbaijani position, made a slanderous statement on February 14, 2024 in Strasbourg in connection with Azerbaijan's historic presidential election, the Western Azerbaijan Community said in an address, Trend reports.

"The EU's statement is hostile and disrespectful of the free will of the Azerbaijani people. We would like to inform the EU, which is saddened that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe was not invited to observe the election, that Azerbaijan has the sovereign right to determine for itself who to invite to monitor the election from abroad. The EU should abandon Azerbaijanophobia, the “crusader mentality,” interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, and black PR against our country,” the address emphasized.

The presidential election was held in Azerbaijan on February 7. Seven candidates competed in the election. According to the latest data of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev won the election with 92.12 percent (4,567,458) of the votes.

