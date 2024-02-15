Azerbaijan raises pension age of servicemen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Azerbaijan has raised the minimum service requirements for retirement as a serviceman to use the accumulated experience of the military for a longer period of time, Trend reports.

According to information, this is reflected in the Law "On Amendments to the Laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan On the Status of Military Servicemen", "On Approval of the Regulation on Military Service", "On Labor Pensions" and "On Military Duty and Military Service" approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

The law increases the minimum service requirement for retirement as a serviceman from 20 to 25 calendar years to make longer use of the accumulated experience of servicemen, which the state has spent time and resources to prepare.

