Deaths from Jermuk water fouled by Amuldag field likely to affect other nations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Deaths from Jermuk mineral water take place due to its pollution by the waste from Armenia's Amuldag field and must be thoroughly probed, Trend reports.

The Environmental Protection First (EPF) coalition has repeatedly stated that the continued exploitation of Armenia's Amuldag (Amulsar) field without regard for environmental regulations contaminates groundwater, and that mining industry waste containing heavy metals is causing significant damage to Istisu (Jermuk) mineral springs.



Parvana Valiyeva, an EPF member and Chairperson of the Service for the Sake of Health Public Association, commented on the topic, stating that mineral water may include natural metallic arsenic.

"However, an increase in arsenic dust content may be caused by human involvement. According to the study by the American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers, human intervention leads to a rise in arsenic concentrations in the air, water, and soil," Valiyeva explained. "The mining industry, subjecting minerals to weathering processes, accelerates the release of arsenic. Arsenic oxide powder forms when gold- and copper-containing ores are heated, especially during gold smelting. This arsenic flows from contaminated areas into freshwaters, where it dissolves."

"Notably, we have repeatedly issued joint statements with non-governmental organizations that the opaque activities at the Amuldag (Amulsar) field pollute the water of the Istisu (Jermuk) mineral springs," she emphasized.

According to her, the effluent from the gold deposit mixes with the waters of this spring, causing an increase in arsenic levels in the water to the point that it endangers human health.

"We observe that similar issues can occur in other countries where water is marketed. As a result, neighboring countries and communities should exercise caution. In general, you should avoid using this water. All of this once again demonstrates that Armenia is harming the nature of the region and the health of its inhabitants," Valiyeva added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel