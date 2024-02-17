FM Bayramov, James O'Brien, talk prospects of normalization between Armenia, Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs James O'Brien within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, the publication of Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry on X says, Trend reports.

According to the information, during the meeting, the sides discussed issues of bilateral and multilateral agenda between the two countries, as well as the prospects of the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on a bilateral basis.

"Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Armenia's provocation, which led to the wounding of an Azerbaijani serviceman as a result of a sniper shot without any provoking factors after five months of stability, is aimed at undermining the peace process.

At the same time, the unacceptability of the large-scale abuse of the European Union mission in Armenia as a means of anti-Azerbaijani propaganda, and 'binocular diplomacy' conducted by them, contrary to the declared objectives such as promotion of regional stability as well as building trust between Azerbaijan and Armenia, was emphasized.

As for the draft peace agreement, the existing claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country in the legislative acts and constitution of Armenia, international organizations, and courts were mentioned once again and the importance of rejecting those claims was stressed.

During the meeting the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest," the publication says.

