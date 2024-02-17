Azerbaijan Army Chief of General Staff inspects process of commando training (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev, and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited one of the commando military units, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Chief of the General Staff met with the command staff of the military unit, delivered to them the tasks set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and gave relevant instructions.

The Chief of the General Staff inquired about the daily activities of the military unit, the state of combat readiness, and service conditions. It was reported that the necessary conditions have been created to increase the level of professionalism of the servicemen and to fulfill tasks in difficult conditions, and various measures are underway.

Then, Colonel General Karim Valiyev watched the practical classes of the commandos on combat and special training in high mountainous terrain and severe winter conditions. The importance of increasing the intensity of exercises and classes to maintain the commandos' high-level combat readiness was noted.

To accurately and timely accomplish the tasks set to the military unit, the command staff was assigned specific tasks to further improve the quality of exercises and classes.

