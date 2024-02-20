Armenia should ban activities of remnants advocating for "self-determination" - Western Azerbaijan Community

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Armenian government, viewing the Western Azerbaijan Community's opinions on cultural heritage preservation as an encroachment on Armenian sovereignty, should ban the activities of remnants advocating for "self-determination" that pose a threat to Azerbaijan's sovereignty on its territory, Trend reports.

The Western Azerbaijan Community highlighted in their statement the meeting of the self-proclaimed "members" of the so-called "parliament" with Vartan Oskanian, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, and expressed concern over the dissemination of absurd notions in the Armenian press, such as the claim that "the Karabakh conflict is not resolved."

"This once again underscores that Armenians from Karabakh have not gleaned any lessons from the events of the past 35 years and are being manipulated by idealists and chauvinists, revealing, to say the least, the lack of sincerity in the constant falsehoods about peace from the Armenian authorities," the statement said.

