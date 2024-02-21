President Ilham Aliyev signs decree on conscription to active military service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on conscription of citizens of Azerbaijan for compulsory active military service from April 1 to April 30, 2024, and dismissal of servicemen of compulsory active military service to the reserve, Trend reports.

"Guided by paragraph 26 of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan, in accordance with Articles 12.3 and 40.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On military duty and military service" and in order to complete the personnel of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I hereby decree:

1. To call citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan born in 2006, who turned 18 years old by the day of call-up (including this day), as well as citizens born in 1989-2005, aged up to 35 years old, who have not completed compulsory active military service, who have no privilege of deferment from call-up to compulsory active military service or who are not exempted from call-up to compulsory active military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to compulsory active military service from April 1 to April 30, 2024.

2. To dismiss to the reserve the servicemen of compulsory active military service who have passed the term of service stipulated in Article 38.1.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On military duty and military service" from April 1 to April 30, 2024.

3. Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan to take measures stipulated by the legislation for execution of the decree," the decree reads.

