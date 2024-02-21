Azerbaijani conscripts check into military drills (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21.Compliant with the training plan for 2024, a training session with a group of reservists proceeded in one of the military units, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Combat training sessions were held with reservists, who were taught the tactical and technical characteristics of small arms and equipment, as well as how to bring mortars up to combat readiness.

Furthermore, the appropriate functioning of military equipment and the laws for conveying military supplies were discussed, and safe driving of military vehicles in all weather situations on diverse terrains was worked out.



Reservists completed the assignments provided throughout the session with success.

It should be mentioned that the training boosts a group of reservists' combat readiness, knowledge, and talents, as well as their practical skills.

