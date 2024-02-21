US to continue offering its support for reaching peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 21. The US to continue offering its support for reaching peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on February 21, Trend reports.

"Secretary Blinken believes that peace is within reach, and he discussed that directly with the leaders of both of those countries, and encouraged them to work together to bridge what ultimately are just remaining few issues. We will continue to encourage those countries to reach a peace agreement. I know that the two leaders met bilaterally in Munich. We will continue to offer the assistance and the support of the United States in reaching an agreement," he said.

On February 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a joint meeting with Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Olaf Scholz and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan at the initiative of Olaf Scholz.

Furthermore, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. The sides discussed issues of normalizing relations between the countries, signing a peace treaty, and delimiting borders.