Azerbaijan's infrastructure accessible to all Asian countries - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Azerbaijan's infrastructure is accessible to all countries in Asia, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova said at the 14th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, Trend reports.

Gafarova emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to developing bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Asian countries.

"One of them is transportation. As a result of significant investments in transportation infrastructure, Azerbaijan has become one of the transport and logistics hubs of Eurasia. The East-West and North-South transport corridors pass through Azerbaijan. The infrastructure of Azerbaijan is accessible to all countries in Asia. Expanding cooperation in this area will undoubtedly improve economic and trade relations between our countries," highlighted the speaker.

According to her, the activities of the APA cover political, economic, social, cultural, and other important areas.

"By uniting parliaments, we further mobilize the efforts of our countries to achieve common goals. At the same time, to achieve these goals, the parliament contributes to this work.

The Parliament of Azerbaijan views the APA as an important structure. This reflects our joint commitment to deepen inter-parliamentary dialogue. The development of the organization's institutional potential will further strengthen our cooperation.

The assembly's work can be enhanced by intensifying the activities and improving the efficiency of existing bodies regulated by the APA Charter. The creation of new mechanisms will also significantly enrich our work," Gafarova noted.

At the same time, she mentioned that a clean environment and 'green' development are among the priority areas of Azerbaijan's sustainable development agenda.

"Azerbaijan has also joined the Global Agreement to triple the world's renewable energy potential and double energy efficiency by 2030. Azerbaijan was selected as the host country for COP29 with the unanimous support of the international community, confirming Azerbaijan's commitment to backing global efforts in climate change," Gafarova added.

To note, the plenary session of APA will last until February 24.

Parliamentary delegations from about 40 countries, including about 10 speakers, are taking part in the session dedicated to the theme of Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia.

