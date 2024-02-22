Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Armenia pending Russia's explanation due to release of Azerbaijani fitness trainer

Politics Materials 22 February 2024 16:40 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Armenia is awaiting explanations from Russia regarding the freeing of Kamil Zeynalli, Armenian Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan told reporters, Trend reports.

On 21 February, Armenia demanded that Azerbaijani national Kamil Zeynalli be detained at Moscow's Domodedovo Airport. The demand was made under the auspices of a CIS member state intergovernmental agreement.

When it became known about the imprisonment of the Azerbaijani citizen, Ambassador Polad Bulbuloglu dispatched a consul and a vice-consul to the airport to clarify the issue on the spot.

A lawyer invited by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia met with Zeynalli early on February 21 and outlined his legal rights to him.

Zeynalli was liberated and returned to Azerbaijan on the same day.

