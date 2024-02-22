Azerbaijan submits remarks on draft peace agreement to Armenia - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. New remarks on the draft peace agreement have been presented to the Armenian side, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said this during a meeting with European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar, Trend reports.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan is keen on initiating the negotiation process in this regard. Simultaneously, attention was drawn to the claims concerning Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty found in the Constitution and legislative acts of Armenia, as well as the representation of these claims in international organizations and courts. The inadmissibility of such claims was underscored once again.

