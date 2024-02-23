Baku hosts meeting of APA Standing Committee on Political Affairs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. The XIV plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) continues with meetings of committees in Baku, Trend reports.

Parliamentary delegations from about 40 countries, including about 10 speakers, are taking part in the session dedicated to the theme of "Strengthening regional cooperation for sustainable development in Asia".

As part of the XIV session of the APA, a meeting of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs is discussing a draft resolution on the provision of support to the Palestinian people by Asian parliaments.

The session will be concluded with adopting the Baku Declaration and the final report of the APA.

The plenary session will last until February 24.

