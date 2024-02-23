Azerbaijani parliament discusses appointment of new judge to constitutional court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. A regular plenary session has started in Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

The agenda of the session includes the following eleven issues:

1. Appointment of Fikrat Mammadov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

2. The report of the authority exercising administrative control over the activities of municipalities on the activities for 2023.

3. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Prevention of Domestic Violence (third reading).

4. Draft law amending the Code of Civil Procedure, the Code of Criminal Procedure, the Code of Administrative Misdemeanors, and the laws On Lawyers and Advocacy and Education (third reading).

5. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law On Military Duty and Military Service (third reading).

6. Draft Law on Amendments to the Law On Motor Roads (third reading).

7. Draft law on amending the law On Food Security (third reading).

8. Draft law on making amendments to some laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan in connection with the implementation of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 928-VIQD of June 24, 2023 On making amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan On Industrial and Domestic Waste.

9. Draft law on amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

10. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses (first reading).

11. Draft law on amendments to the Law on Courts and Judges (first reading).

