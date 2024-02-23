President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Japanese Emperor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Japanese Emperor Naruhito on the occasion of the country's national holiday - the Emperor's Birthday, Trend reports.

"Your Majesty,

It is on the occasion of the National Day of Japan - Emperor's Birthday that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I offer my cordial congratulations to you and through you all the people of your country.

On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Japan," the letter reads.