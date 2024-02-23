Newly appointed judge of Constitutional Court takes oath in Azerbaijani Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Fikrat Mammadov, appointed judge of the Constitutional Court, took the oath in the Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

The issue of appointing Fikrat Mammadov as a judge of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan was discussed and adopted at the session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Afterward, Mammadov made a speech. He expressed gratitude to the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev for nominating his candidacy for this post.

Then Mammadov took the oath, solemnly vowing to fulfill his duties with dignity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel