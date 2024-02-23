Newly appointed constitutional court judge expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. Appointed judge of the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan Fikrat Mammadov has expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for nominating him for this position after taking oath in Azerbaijani Parliament, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, the issue of appointing Fikrat Mammadov to the post was discussed at a session of the Azerbaijani Parliament today.

After discussion, the issue was put to vote and adopted. Then Mammadov took the oath, solemnly swearing to fulfill his duties with dignity.

