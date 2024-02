BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. On February 24-25, the international conference “Decolonization: Awakening of the Renaissance”, organized by the Baku Initiative Group, will be held in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The event will be attended by about 50 representatives from 13 countries and four international organizations.

The conference will be another opportunity for representatives of countries and peoples affected by French colonialism to appeal to the world community.