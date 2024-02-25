President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 25. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of his 70th birthday, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

My dear Brother.

I am particularly pleased to extend my most sincere congratulations and best wishes on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your remarkable jubilee – the 70th anniversary of your birth.

Your life path is an example of service for the Motherland and the people with dignity and loyalty. You are a great personality and an outstanding statesman of our time who selflessly works for the sake of the well-being of Türkiye, its current development and its worthy place in the international world. You have fulfilled the responsible historical mission entrusted to you with great confidence and determination. Your far-sighted and consistent policies have made your country one of the leading and most powerful states in the world. The important achievements and successes of Türkiye in the last 20 years are associated with your name.

Today, the Republic of Türkiye is entering the second century of its development under your wise leadership. We wish the brotherly country to achieve all the goals and objectives it has set for itself and accomplish new successes and victories on this journey.

My dear Brother,

You are also a true friend of the people of Azerbaijan. Your heartfelt attachment to Azerbaijan is manifested in your continuous support for the territorial integrity of our country, the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood and your unparalleled contributions to the inviolability of our alliance. The firm and unequivocal position you have always demonstrated regarding the just cause of Azerbaijan and your unwavering support are remembered by our people with special gratitude.

The fact that I paid my first official visit after the election to brotherly Türkiye on your invitation and in line with the established tradition is a clear indication of our unity and alliance. I express my deep gratitude to you once again for this invitation and for the great attention and hospitality you showed me and our delegation during the visit. I appreciate our meeting in the conditions of sincerity and mutual understanding, as well as the detailed exchange of ideas on the broad spectrum of bilateral relations and prospects for our cooperation.

I am sure that our relations, which are quite unique in the world, will continue to draw strength from our shared history, rich national and moral values, and the brotherhood and unity of our peoples. They will continue to develop and strengthen with our joint efforts in accordance with the “One nation, two states” principle.

I sincerely congratulate you again on this joyful day of your life and wish you and your family good health, a long life, happiness, and continued successes and achievements in your responsible and honorable activities for the sake of the peace and prosperity of the brotherly Turkish people", the letter says.