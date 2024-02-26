Azerbaijan always initiates peace talks, now time for Armenia to step up - people's artist (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. Azerbaijan has always been the initiator of peace talks, now it is time for Armenia to step up, said the Baku Network expert platform guest Siyavush Karimi, composer, People's Artist of Azerbaijan, rector of the National Music Academy, during the next episode of the platform's analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

"The Azerbaijani side emphasized that Armenians are welcome to return to Karabakh and abide by the country's laws. Their departure from Karabakh was voluntary, with no coercion from Azerbaijan. Armenians must recognize the importance of peace and reconciliation," he said.

