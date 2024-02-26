Armenia escapes consequences for crimes in Khojaly - French publication

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The editor-in-chief of the Paris-based La Gazette du Caucase online newspaper, renowned French journalist Jean-Michel Brun has published an article on the 32nd commemoration of the Khojaly genocide, Trend reports.

"It has been 32 years since the Armenian Armed Forces committed this crime, the horror of which surpasses all imagination. Those who managed to escape the attackers were killed in the forest where they had sought refuge, while others died of cold or were seriously wounded. Most of them were women, children, and elderly people.

The Armenian invasion resulted in the occupation of more than 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory, killing more than 20,000 people. More than 50,000 people were wounded or crippled. More than a million civilians, victims of the Armenian policy of ethnic cleansing, lived as refugees, internally displaced persons for almost three decades," the author writes.

Jean-Michel Brun emphasized that no sanctions have been taken against Armenia for these crimes - neither by the US nor by the European Union.

"The same is true for France, which has never condemned Armenia for the occupation of a sovereign country, nor for ethnic cleansing, nor the Khojaly genocide. On the contrary, several French cities signed twinning agreements with Azerbaijani cities that were under Armenian occupation at the time," Brun noted.

The article further points out that when Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hoisted the national flag in the town of Khojaly on October 15 last year, it was a historic event marking the restoration of justice for all Azerbaijanis.

"Today, large-scale construction and reconstruction works are underway in Khojaly. Hundreds of houses are being revived from ruins. The construction of roads, communication, water supply, sewerage, electricity, and other main lines in the city is being completed. Resettlement of residents will begin very soon. According to the local authorities, 50 families are expected to return to Khojaly within the first six months of this year. Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty have thus already been restored, and 32 years after the tragedy, Khojaly is being revived," said Brun in the conclusion.

