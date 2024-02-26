Turkish MFA condemns Armenia-committed Khojaly massacre

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has condemned the Khojaly massacre committed by Armenia, Trend reports via the ministry's statement.

"We condemn the massacre committed by the Armenian armed forces on February 26, 1992 in the Azerbaijani city of Khojaly against innocent civilians.

The atrocities that occurred that day left a black mark on the history of mankind. The pain of our 613 brothers who became martyrs, and all Azerbaijanis, wounded, captured and missing that day in Khojaly, is still in our hearts. We express our condolences to the Azerbaijani people," the statement said.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Khojaly city was occupied by Armenia’s armed forces with the assistance of the former USSR’s 366th Motorized Rifle Regiment following massive artillery shelling.

As a result of the occupation, 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women, 70 elderly citizens were brutally murdered, eight families were completely wiped out, 130 children lost one of their parents, and 25 children lost both of their parents. The fate of 150 people, including 68 women and 26 children out of 1275 people, who were taken prisoner and hostage as well as cruelly tortured is still unknown.

